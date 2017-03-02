Sulfuric Acid Leaks Into Containment Area Near Berrien Co. Nucle - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sulfuric Acid Leaks Into Containment Area Near Berrien Co. Nuclear Plant

More than 1,000 gallons of sulfuric acid leaked into a containment area near a nuclear plant in southwest Michigan.

It happened at the Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman in Berrien County.

The leak was discovered on Wednesday.

None of the acid was released into the environment.