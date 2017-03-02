Great Lakes Commission Asking For Billions For Water Upgrades

There's a new push for upgrades to infrastructure to make sure people have safe drinking water around the Great Lakes.

The Great Lakes Commission says crises like the one in Flint show how systems have fallen apart.

They're asking the U.S. and Canadian governments for $100 billion to fix water pipes, $73 billion for wastewater treatment and $5 billion to manage storm water.

Other priorities include building another lock for large ships at the Soo Locks, and continued federal funding of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.