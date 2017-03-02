Michigan Senate Approves Legislation Aimed At Helping Sexual Ass - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan Senate Approves Legislation Aimed At Helping Sexual Assault Victims

Posted: Updated:

Michigan lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are working on legislation aimed to help victims of sexual assault.

The bills would require the Crime Services Commission to increase payments to medical providers for treating victims.

The Senate unanimously sent the bills to the House Thursday.

The bill's sponsor says reimbursement rates currently do not cover providers' costs and the measures "will allow more access and better care for the victims."