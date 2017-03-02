Presque Isle County Crews Working To Clear Snowy Roads

Snow slammed the Tip of the Mitt overnight.

Communities around Presque Isle County are now digging out after getting more than 15 inches of snow dumped on them.

The snowfall was intense all across the Tip of the Mitt Wednesday.

Community members say there was almost no snow there before Wednesday.

With reports of as much as 18 inches in Presque Isle County, it made for rough travel and a lot of clean up.

The Presque Isle Sheriff’s Department says there were about 65 cars in the ditch during those conditions.

The roads are starting to clear up, but there’s still a lot of work being done to clear all the snow.