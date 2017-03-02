Uber Now Offering Rides In Mount Pleasant

With the tap of a button, Uber provides a ride anytime of the day and the transportation company is now available in Mount Pleasant.
9&10's Cody Boyer joined Uber driver Garrett on one of the first Mount Pleasant Uber rides.
It's pretty simple. You can look up drivers and keep track of your fares now in mid-Michigan, including Bay City, Saginaw and Mount Pleasant.
They'll come to you and take you where you need to go. It’s something some CMU students and people living and working downtown say has been desired for quite a while.
On 9&10 News at 5&6, we'll talk with Garrett about how handy it is to have his job bring him closer to home, as well as the visitor's bureau to see how this service could benefit tourism and the local economy.
* A Warm Sunday With A Mix Of Sun & Clouds * Showers & Storms Tonight, Some Could Be Strong Or Even Severe * Isolated Showers & Storms Early Sunday ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Moderate - Very High Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Today: Right now we have a good mix of sunshine and clouds across Northern Mi...
* A Warm Sunday With A Mix Of Sun & Clouds * Showers & Storms Tonight, Some Could Be Strong Or Even Severe * Isolated Showers & Storms Early Sunday ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Moderate - Very High Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Today: Right now we have a good mix of sunshine and clouds across Northern Mi...