Uber Now Offering Rides In Mount Pleasant

Getting around Mount Pleasant is now easier.

With the tap of a button, Uber provides a ride anytime of the day and the transportation company is now available in Mount Pleasant.

9&10's Cody Boyer joined Uber driver Garrett on one of the first Mount Pleasant Uber rides.

It's pretty simple. You can look up drivers and keep track of your fares now in mid-Michigan, including Bay City, Saginaw and Mount Pleasant.

They'll come to you and take you where you need to go. It’s something some CMU students and people living and working downtown say has been desired for quite a while.

On 9&10 News at 5&6, we'll talk with Garrett about how handy it is to have his job bring him closer to home, as well as the visitor's bureau to see how this service could benefit tourism and the local economy.