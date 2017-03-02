Central Michigan University Investigating Possible Hazing Incident

Central Michigan University is investigating a possible hazing incident by a fraternity.

The university says they just found out about pictures from the incident.

They say a former CMU student was hazed by Alpha Chi Rho last October.

That fraternity was banned back in 2011 for hazing.

Pictures show the student’s swollen face after he had peanut butter rubbed on his face.

He has a peanut allergy.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader knocked on the door of the Alpha Chi Roe fraternity in Mount Pleasant, but they refused to talk and are working with an attorney.