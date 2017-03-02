US 31 in Antrim County Reopens After Multi-Car Crash

The snow still wreaking havoc on many roads.

Part of US 31 in Antrim County was closed for about three hours Thursday because of a three-car crash.

The road is now back open.

Deputies say the accident happened just after 9 Thursday morning on US 31, just south of Erickson Road.

First responders closed both lanes of the highway blocked off from Erickson to Odell Road.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:15 Thursday morning a pickup truck heading north and a small white car heading south collided head-on.

At this time it is unclear who is at fault.

The driver and passenger in the white car were taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

The pickup truck driver is OK.

The sheriff’s office says a third passenger car was also involved.

That driver was not hurt.