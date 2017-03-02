MDOT To Host Public Meetings For Wexford, Ogemaw County Road Projects

The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting the public to attend two meetings on upcoming road projects in Northern Michigan.

MDOT has scheduled one meeting in Wexford County to discuss the reconstruction of Old US-131 between Cadillac and Manton, which is set to begin April 10.

The meeting is planned for March 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Cedar Creek Township Hall in Manton.

The department is then hosting a second meeting in Ogemaw County to discuss the I-75 repair project south of West Branch, scheduled to begin later this month.

The meeting will take place on March 16 from 4-6 p.m. at West Branch Town Hall.

