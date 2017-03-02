Attorney General Sessions Under Fire For Contact With Russian Diplomat

The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with the top Russian diplomat in Washington twice last year, something he did not disclose in his confirmation hearings.

Sessions swiftly responded to the accusations, saying he did meet with the Russian Ambassador, but that he never discussed campaign related issues with anyone from Russia.

Former National Security Adviser, Mike Flynn, resigned after information about his meetings with a Russian diplomat was made public.

The FBI has been investigating possible contacts between Trump campaign aides and Russian intelligence officials.

The President's aides were also told this week by the White House Counsel to preserve emails and other materials that could be connected to probes of Russian interference in the 2016 election.