Slick Conditions Threaten Morning Commutes In Benzie County

If you're heading out the door Thursday morning, be sure to take your time on the slick roads.

Lake Ann saw seven inches of snow overnight but that's only half of what some areas in the tip of the mitt and Upper Peninsula saw.

Cheboygan got 14 inches and Millersburg saw 12.

Dispatchers across the region say they've had calls about slide offs and spin-outs coming in all night.

We chatted with some brave drivers who say they're taking it easy in the tricky travel conditions.

“Very snow-packed and slippery,” says Eric Alpers, Lake Ann Road Power. “Corners are slippery. Hills are hard to manipulate. Definitely provide yourself extra time.”

