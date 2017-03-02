Truck Crashes Into Grand Traverse County House - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Truck Crashes Into Grand Traverse County House

A house in Grand Traverse County is damaged after a truck crashed into it Thursday morning.

It happened at a house on North Keystone Road near Cass Road.

The truck destroyed the porch, but never actually went into the Garfield Township house.

It's unclear what caused the truck to veer off the road and if anyone was hurt.

