MTM On The Road: Shrek The Musical Live at Traverse City West

In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.

In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.

A young man thrown from a bull nearly lost his life, Now he's recovering, and his mother is telling his story.

A young man thrown from a bull nearly lost his life, Now he's recovering, and his mother is telling his story.

The people at The Northern Angler lost a dear friend to suicide in April. To bring more awareness to suicide prevention, they'll be hosting a fly fishing event in his honor.

The people at The Northern Angler lost a dear friend to suicide in April. To bring more awareness to suicide prevention, they'll be hosting a fly fishing event in his honor.

Come on down... A Central Michigan University instructor got the opportunity of lifetime and won on one of the nation's most popular game shows.

Come on down... A Central Michigan University instructor got the opportunity of lifetime and won on one of the nation's most popular game shows.

* A Nice Start to the Day * Some Showers/Storms Late Tonight * Limited Showers/Storms Sunday ----------------------------- * Fire Danger: Moderate - Very High Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/ Saturday: Your day starts with sunshine turning hazy as clouds move in for the afternoon with highs reaching the low 70s to low 8...