MTM On The Road: Shrek The Musical Live at Traverse City West

Straight out of the swamp and filled with all the beloved characters of the 2001 Dreamworks film, Shrek The Musical is live this March at Traverse City West! The high school vocal department tells the story of the ogre who stumbles upon love and friendship as he becomes an unlikely hero to fairytale creatures. Today we take you to the TC West auditorium for a live preview of the production before tomorrow's opening night! Tickets are available now for productions March 3-5 & 10-12. 