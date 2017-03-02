Grand Traverse, Leelanau Co. Residents To Vote On BATA Millage Increase

BATA presented the Grand Traverse County Commission with more information about their millage request Wednesday night.

Grand Traverse and Leelanau County residents will vote on May 2 on whether to increase BATA's millage to 0.5 mill.

The increase is to provide BATA local funding for the next five years.

Residents pay about $34 a year right now but if the proposal is approved it would cost residents about $50 a year.