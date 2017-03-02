Three Tornadoes Touch Down In Southwestern Michigan - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Three Tornadoes Touch Down In Southwestern Michigan

Three EF-1 tornadoes touched down in southwestern Michigan, destroying two mobile homes.

The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team says the rare February twisters hit peak speeds of 110 miles per hour and one was on the ground for five miles near Niles Tuesday night.

They destroyed two mobile homes, damaged other homes and a church.

No one was hurt.