Mount Pleasant Homeless Shelter Opens Doors During Frigid Temperatures

“They make us feel very welcome and make sure we have everything we need and guide us in ways we need to go to better ourselves.”

Michelle Turner is one of 130 people the Isabella County Restoration House has taken in this winter.

“Everybody is here for everybody and to makes it more welcoming and a little easier to deal with under the circumstances,” Michelle Turner said.

The shelter rotates around to different churches and will be open for at least another month until Mother Nature lets up.

“Not only that warmth and safety but really for our guests and for our organizations, it’s very important to give them the compassion and dignity, and the respect that they deserve as well,” Ryan Griffes, Executive Director of Isabella County Restoration House said.

And even as a cold winter is still in full force outside inside, there’s nothing but love.

“I care deeply about them and I’m glad they've come into our lives it has made everything more comfortable and we appreciate it,” Turner said.

“I experienced a period of homelessness myself as a youth so to be even able to sit and provide some companionship, even for a short period of time, is just so important, and I think incredibly valuable to each individual because hope is a lot of times all we have,” Griffes said.