Man Sentenced To Jail For Attacking Homeless People In Traverse City

A man accused of attacking homeless people in Traverse City learned his punishment Wednesday.

Maayingan Brauker was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault last month.

Traverse City police say Brauker was one of two people who kicked, and threw rocks and firecrackers at a group of homeless people back in July.

It sent one victim to the hospital.

Brauker will spend one year in jail for the crime.