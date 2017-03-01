Benzie County Sheriff's Office Investigates Stolen Car Parts, Arson

Benzie County deputies are trying to figure how a Jeep burned and flipped after being left overnight on a two-track.

Investigators are calling it arson and say whoever did it also stole parts off the Jeep, It happened on a trail near Turtle Lake Campground in Inland Township.

“I was absolutely speechless that somebody could even have the audacity.”

Ashley Foster bought a blue Jeep Cherokee last week for two tracking, but after going through a big mud hole Saturday the jeep broke down.

She says, “It was late at night as is anyways and it was kind of raining and I didn't want to go 45 minutes all the way back to where I live to get a truck that doesn't have headlights in the night time anyway, I mean I could have called a tow truck but why would I pay for someone when my friend could tow it out.

She had to work on Sunday, so Monday that's just what happened except her friend found a charred Jeep on its side with missing parts.

The Benzie County Undersheriff says a torched car and stolen parts separately isn't new, but it's rare to see it together.

Undersheriff Kyle Rosa says, “You kind of have two elements here so you have the fire and the larceny and theft of the parts so it's a little bit unique.”

They're following every lead they can possibly find.

Undersheriff Rosa says, “They pulled the vehicle over so they used another vehicle, there was some evidence left there from that vehicle you know just these little pieces we look for when we go to a scene.” Ashley Foster says, “I'm just really hoping that they catch the people I mean somebody has to know something out there.”

If you have any information on what happened or the stolen parts call the Benzie Sheriff’s Office at 231-882-4484.