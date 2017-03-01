Benzie County Sheriff's Office Investigates Stolen Car Parts, Arson

In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
A young man thrown from a bull nearly lost his life, Now he's recovering, and his mother is telling his story.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
A Kingsley man is facing charges in connection with two stolen ATMs in Grand Traverse County.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
A Gladwin man is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into several trees in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
“We can just get here so fast it makes a weekend trip possible.”
In 1942 Central Lake opened a new dime store, Bachmann’s Store. Today the infamous store is still up and running, and full of excitement.
