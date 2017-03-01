Grand Traverse County Church Offers Drive-Thru For Ash Wednesday

A Grand Traverse County church is taking Ash Wednesday beyond the church walls.

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent.

Wednesday morning, starting as early as six, Grawn United Methodist Church hosted a drive-thru for people to stop in and receive prayers and ashes.

This is the church's second year putting on the drive-thru.

This year they decided to add prayer stations for those who wanted to come inside.

Pastor Colleen Wierman says, “It’s just, everybody needs a prayer so we wanted to be able to do that and to let the community know that we're not a church building that sits here we are the people's church we come out and we talk to people and get to know them.”

They were planning to have an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. at Grant United Methodist church in Buckley, but due to weather it was canceled.