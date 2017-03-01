Local Farmers React to Trump Administration Review of Waters of the U.S. Rule

In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
In this update we can now show you five of the seven people arrested in Missaukee County in connection with a meth bust.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
An unusual animal has been spotted in Manistee County.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
An intense confrontation in front of a Missaukee County house.
A Gladwin man is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into several trees in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.
A Gladwin man is dead after his truck went off the road and crashed into several trees in Midland County’s Lincoln Township.
It's a big day at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. They welcome the first direct flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
It's a big day at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City. They welcome the first direct flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Brian Haik of Manistee has been reported missing.
Brian Haik of Manistee has been reported missing.
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
A new leap into the wild blue yonder. The Stratolaunch is the world's largest airplane, and the massive craft has a wingspan bigger than an NFL football field.
The FBI is in Michigan investigating a matter of national security.
The FBI is in Michigan investigating a matter of national security.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
Three family members were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after they were hit head on in Leelanau County.
What could be a rare white wolf sighting in Manistee County has residents and the DNR looking for more information.
What could be a rare white wolf sighting in Manistee County has residents and the DNR looking for more information.