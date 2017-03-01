Local Farmers React to Trump Administration Review of Waters of the U.S. Rule

President Trump signed an executive order directing the EPA to review something called "The Waters of the U.S. Rule."

It was enacted under President Obama but strongly opposed by farmers including many in Michigan.

This rule let the EPA regulate any body of water that was standing for more than 24 hours, including large puddles in fields or streams in ditches.

Farmers say it raised lots of questions and they're relieved the EPA is taking a second look.

Jill Benson of Benson Dairy says the lack of clarity with the Waters of the U.S. Rule meant farmers could have to comply with more federal regulations even while doing basic farm work.

“They were trying to push through that we had to permit for everything that would happen within so many feet of the water. So if you have water standing, you can't plow through it or open it up so the water flows away, or you can't spray that field or you can't cultivate so many feet in front of the water,” said Benson.

Isabella County dairy farmer Jerry Neyer says the rule makes planning for the future difficult.

“When you wanted to put up a new building, you wanted to tiles a piece of ground, or even do maintenance on tiles, it just gave you second thoughts as to whether or not you should make that type of investment if you're going to have an agency come in and tell you no you did that wrong,” said Neyer.

We asked lawmakers from Michigan about the president's actions.

“This is a huge victory for farmers for individual property rights. Our farmers are our best conservationists, they want to take care of the land and see it provide a bountiful harvest,” said Congressman John Moolenaar.

“We're pushing very hard to make sure we're continuing to be focused on water quality and on invasive species, because the Great Lakes aren't only our source of drinking water, but they're also a huge economic engine,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow.

President Trump only ordered a review of this rule, but the Michigan Farm

Bureau says they're confident this review will lead to its repeal.