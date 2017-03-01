Winter Weather Causes Superintendents To Make The Call On Closing School

The weather canceled class for thousands of students Wednesday.

But some districts made the decision to keep school open.

The snow has really been coming down in Petoskey all day Wednesday.

There was very little snow yesterday but if you take a look over here at US-31 you can see the roads are snow covered and, several inches have piled up.

Knowing this was coming Wednesday afternoon, left superintendents with a decision Wednesday morning.

“It’s one of those days certainly we were looking at what happened,” Brian Pearson, Superintendent of Gaylord Community Schools said.

Wednesday morning districts across Northern Michigan took to the roads to see if they should close school or not.

Petoskey Public Schools say Wednesday morning wasn't so bad.

“We knew that that transition was going to happen and it was going to turn over to snow and it appears right now that the snow is accumulating at a pretty good rate,” Dr. John Scholten, Superintendent of Petoskey Public Schools said.

With as much as 12 inches possible, they decided the ride home for kids could be dangerous.

“We want to make sure the employees get home at a reasonable hour, and we don’t have kids out on the road this afternoon,” Scholten said.

It was a tough decision down in Gaylord Wednesday morning too.

But they were expecting less than 5 inches to fall by the time kids got on the bus, so they decided to run as normal.

“The biggest thing with buses is ice were concerned about and visibility. The actual three-fourths inches of snow has very little impact on how those buses travel,” Pearson said.

Petoskey hit their limit of six snow days and Gaylord already maxed out their eight, but both superintendents say that does not play a role when they close.

“As I talked to our transportation director we never say, we have 8 one more is going to put us over. Really not a factor, our first consideration is safety,” Pearson said.

If it’s bad weather you're going to close and you make the days up,” Scholten said.

The Gaylord superintendent says they are allowed to apply for extra days from the state if they need to.