Mecosta County Deputy Passes Away After Fight With Cancer

Many in Mecosta County with heavy hearts after learning about the passing of a 16 year veteran sheriff's deputy.

Deputy Jason Weiber passed away this morning after a five year fight with cancer.

Jason started working with the Mecosta County sheriff’s department in 2001.

Along with his love for law enforcement, many say he loved hunting, fishing and handy work.

Weiber was a husband to Bethany and father to one year old son Charlie.

Family and friends are remembering cherished times spent with Jason.

“We worked midnights together between eight and 10 years on and off. Me and Jason were true brothers, we worked a ten hour shift together every night for eight years. I knew him better than my mom, my wife. He was a great man, he was a great partner,” says Jason Losinski, friend and fellow deputy.

Visitation will be Thursday and Friday from 5-7 at Daggett Gilbert funeral home in Big Rapids.

Funeral services will follow Saturday at one at trinity fellowship.