Special Report: See You At The Ski Jump

When you call Northern Michigan home you know there is no shortage of places to go on adventures.

One of them is in the western Upper Peninsula where chief photojournalist Corey Adkins traveled this weekend.

In this special report he captured some incredible high-flying fun at the Pine Mountain Jump.

“People are hollering and people are screaming. It's very warming to see all these people having all this fun, and they're having the time of their life,” says Steve Applekamp.

Oh boy, was it a party at what seemed to be one of the biggest family reunions in the Upper Peninsula at the 2017 Bellin Health Pine Mountain Continental Cup Ski Jumping Competition in Iron Mountain.

“Well, there is always a big party here, the ski tournament weekend in Iron Mountain as the premier thing. I think it's the biggest single event that brings people back home to Iron Mountain and it's usually ‘see you at the ski meet!’," says Willi Erickson, Olympic ski jumper.

It's a time to renew, refresh and simply let loose!

“Everybody has their own mantra. Like, this guy has the shot ski, and this guy has the keg, and then this guy has everything, I mean it's really fun to watch all these people have fun, that's really what I like to do,” explains Applekamp.

Saturday's competition was called off due to high winds, but early Sunday morning over 40 jumpers from 11 countries doing what they came to do.

“It's impossible to describe. You have so much adrenaline. It's the best feeling in the world,” says Sigurd, Team Norway.

“Especially here in Iron Mountain, it's crazy. With the wind conditions always being up there and pretty breezy. Coming here is a great experience, it's the closest we come to experience flying,” says Nick Mattoon, Team USA.

It's hard to describe how fast these guys are going, but the sound may help.

“After the takeoff you can feel the skis are pushing up and lifting you against the gravity, and it's such an amazing feeling and you can't really describe it without trying it. It's actually a very unique feeling,” says Joakim Aune, Team Norway.

According to Sigurd, “The landing is the easy part, actually. You'll land on your feet and there's no problem, but when there's wind like this, your skis can start going like this, and you can then do a flip and break your neck.”

Aune adds, “It's actually ski flying, they call that ski jumping, but it's actually ski flying. They're flying through the air for 3 1/2 seconds and they have to make decisions, microscopic decisions, and if they make the wrong one they're going to end up on their side.”

Pine Mountain has a reputation in the ski jump community

“It is famous and infamous at the same time. Because of the conditions, it's always windy here, it's always a challenge to get the right time to jump, but when we are allowed to jump, it is absolutely crazy and it's a blast,” says AJ Brown, Team USA. “The untamable hill.”