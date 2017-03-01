Slick Road Conditions In Gaylord, Dispatchers Respond To Many Calls

Roads in Gaylord are slick and snow covered.

The snow has been coming down hard for the last hour.

In some parts of the county it’s creating white out conditions.

Just off M-32 near I-75, people are taking it slow.

Dispatchers across Northern Michigan are reporting calls coming in all afternoon. There were many traffic backups and accidents due to slick roads.

Earlier this afternoon state troopers responded to an overturned semi on the Ostego-Cheboygan County line.

In Ostego County, deputies tell us they've responded to a handful of slide-offs.

Their advice, be careful and take it slow.

And drivers heading home from work in these conditions say they're doing just that.

“I left wolverine probably about a half hour. And the roads were snow covered, one lane right down the middle,” Lawrence Larson said.

“I’m not sure why a lot of people are on the roads today with the technology to see what’s coming at you. If I didn't have to be here I wouldn’t,” Sgt. Mark Tamlyn, Gaylord Post said.

Drivers say getting home is a priority, but making it there safe is even more important.