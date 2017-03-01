CMU Participating In Nation Wide Study

Central Michigan University’s working on a study they say will make shopping easier.

Professors and students in the fashion merchandising department will work with Size North America, a body scanning project that provides sizing and measurements to the apparel, automotive, furniture and other industries.

Size North America is a nationwide project.

CMU is one of just four universities participating in the survey.

9&10's Taylor Jones went to CMU to learn more about the project.

“You go into a store and a size 10 fits you in one store and a size 14 fits you in another, and there's no standard for those,” Jamie Campbell, CMU graduate.

Which is why CMU is participating in a study to change that.

“Size North America is a large project that is going to body scan over 17 thousand individuals in North America and the result is going to be new size standards that can be utilized by the apparel industry, automotive, furniture industry and others as well,” Maureen McGillivray, CMU professor of fashion merchandising.

CMU is one of four universities participating, they plan to scan 450 people using their body scanner from now till October.

“The body scanner is a very sophisticated piece of equipment, it contains eight laser cameras that takes images of the individual in about 12 seconds and then a computer recreates that information into a 3D avatar of the individual,” says McGillivray.

The body scanner uses laser cameras to take pictures of my body that will then calculate my measurements. This is my 3D avatar produced by the scanner with my exact measurements on the right.

By scanning people at CMU and across the nation, Size North America hopes the standardized measurements will make things easier for companies and consumers.

CMU graduate Jamie Campbell, is excited to work on this project with her alma mater.

“It's exciting to see things come full circle and I know that the experience I got here has truly helped me in the real world, and I love that I can come back and say that everything started here,” says Campbell.