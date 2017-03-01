Michigan Democrats Introduce Legislation For Paid Sick Leave - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan Democrats Introduce Legislation For Paid Sick Leave

Michigan Democrats want all Michigan workers to have available paid sick leave.

Senate and House Democrats introduced the legislation Wednesday.

It would give workers one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours worked, whether they are full time or part time.

The Michigan League for Public Policy says around 44 percent of Michigan workers simply cannot take time off it they or a family member gets sick.

The legislation is not expected to gain traction in the Republican-controlled Legislature.