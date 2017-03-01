Traverse City Manufacturers, Healthcare Providers React to President Trump's Speech

President Trump’s joint address resonated with many in Northern Michigan - especially those in manufacturing and healthcare.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson continue our coverage with their reaction to the President’s address.

“To have the support of the President and the government in general is very important to us.”

As President Trump spoke to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, he touched on topics important to people in Northern Michigan – jobs and healthcare.

Environmental Protection, Inc. has been in Northern Michigan since 1980.

They’ve been able to expand their services worldwide.

“We love Northern Michigan and we want to stay here. So having the labor force available is critically important for us,” says Dan Rohe, president of EPI. “The importance of manufacturing jobs, it's nice to see that talked about and see more emphasis put on manufacturing.”

EPI is proof of a growing manufacturing industry. They have had to move into a larger production facility and bring on more workers.

“In the last 10 years we've experienced about 100% growth from where we were. In 2013 we moved into this facility which is over 95,000 square feet from our building in Mancelona which was about 16,000 square feet,” Rohe says.

But President Trump’s plans to repeal Obamacare have others feeling uneasy.

“There's a lot of uncertainty out there and you use your health insurance when you need to, and people want to make sure that when they need to, that their health insurance is still there for them,” says Jen Seman, senior manager of sales and client services at Priority Health.

Priority Health says they follow every move President Trump makes with the Affordable Care Act.

“We really favor the Medicaid expansion and keeping it at the state level,” Seman says. “I think there have been some good changes already. Keeping coverage until the age of 26, preventative care services is a big one. Making sure individuals seek preventive care again keeps them out of the emergency room later on. So further expanding that, keeping that in place, would definitely benefit all of us.”