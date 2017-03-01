Isabella Co. Emergency Management Monitoring Rising Chippewa River Water Levels

Parts of the Chippewa River are seeing rising water because of melting snow, then more rain and snowfall.

The wintry mix has emergency management in Isabella County keeping an eye on rising river levels.

The Isabella County emergency manager says right now the river is at about six feet, making it creep closer to going over the river banks.

Emergency management in the county is at the monitoring stage, which means they are watching the river levels closely.

They really start to worry when the river rises to at least eight feet, because places around the water are more likely to see flooding.

While they don’t think it will happen right now, they make sure to stay up to date on the latest weather conditions.

“We keep in touch with the weather service. Today they predicted a little more rain and it didn't happen, so that's why we want to keep in touch with them to see if we get too much rain or too much snow,” explains McCarther Griffis, Isabella County emergency manager.

Griffis says they are also encouraging people in Isabella County to sign up for their emergency notification system called “Code Red”.

They test it Thursday, and one of the things it does is let people know if there is a flash flood.