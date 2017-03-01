Clare County Family Left Without A Home After Destructive Fire

Firefighters are tearing down what's left of a Clare County home after it was destroyed by flames Wednesday afternoon.

Four fire departments responded to the fire south of Farwell in Gilmore Township.

Firefighters say by the time they got there Wednesday afternoon, flames were shooting out all parts of the home.

The wind helped fuel the fire.

The home is destroyed, leaving a family without a place to live.

Thankfully, they weren’t home at the time and their pets made it out safely.

No one was hurt in the fire and firefighters are still looking into what caused it.