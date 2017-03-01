Dearborn Heights Man Sentenced For Murdering His Two Children, Two Stepchildren

A Michigan man who murdered his two young children and two stepchildren will not get out of prison until he's at least 97 years old.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader first brought you this story in September when Gregory Green was arrested for killing the four at his home in Dearborn Heights.

He was sentenced Wednesday.

The four- and five-year-old children died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

His stepchildren, ages 17 and 19, were shot.

The children's mother survived an attack.

In court Green said "only god can judge me."

Faith Green says her husband will "burn in hell for all eternity."