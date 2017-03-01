Emmet County Man Sentenced To Jail For Having Child Porn - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Emmet County Man Sentenced To Jail For Having Child Porn

An Emmet County man is going to jail for having child porn.

Arthur Whitmore was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months in jail, credit for 1 day, and 5 years probation for possession of child sexually abusive material.

The Harbor Springs man was arrested back in November after a year-long investigation, with tips through Twitter.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of having child porn.