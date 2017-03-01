Healthy Living: Behavioral Health Help

Fifty percent of all Americans with serious mental illness don't ever get treatment.

Countless others aren't getting the support they need to kick chronic conditions, like obesity and substance abuse.

As Michelle Dunaway shows us, there's a renewed effort to provide behavioral health help right after a patient walks through his or her doctor's front door.

Doctors at UCF say they are able to control health costs with this model by relying on the university's academic fellows as they train.

Nationwide it's hard to say how many health organizations are implementing this model, but 100 groups recently received federal funding to integrate care.