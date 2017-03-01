Domino's Pizza Sales Continue To Soar - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Domino's Pizza Sales Continue To Soar

Domino's Pizza has taken another bite out of its competition as its sales continue to soar.

Investors are celebrating a more than 12 percent rise in sales in the last quarter, prompting the company's stocks to jump.

They are attributing the success to better online access.

Domino's says more than half of its sales now come through digital orders.