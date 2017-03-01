Winter Storms Move Through Northern Michigan; Dozens Of Schools Close

Nasty weather has forced dozens of schools across Northern Michigan to close down, including in Petoskey where snow is already starting to blanket the streets.

Petoskey is just one of the dozens of schools closed Wednesday.

The snow has been coming down hard in Petoskey.

On US 31, the road is snow covered.

The blowing wind is making for some nasty driving conditions.

If you do have to travel Wednesday, remember to turn those headlights on so everyone around you can see you.

To see a full list of current school closings, click here.