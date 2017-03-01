Strong Winds, Hail Cause Serious Damaged In Two Michigan Communi - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Strong Winds, Hail Cause Serious Damaged In Two Michigan Communities

Strong winds and hail caused serious damage in two Michigan communities.

In Niles, the town's mayor says crews are assessing the extensive damage and an emergency center is being set up.

The town of Dowagiac also experienced some downed trees and damaged homes from the storms.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.