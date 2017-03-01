Wave Of Deadly Storms Hit Midwest; Three People Killed

A wave of deadly storms are pounding parts of the central U.S. and leaving behind damaged homes, wrecked cars and uprooted trees.

At least three people are dead, left in the wake of dozens of tornadoes that tore through the Midwest.

The severe weather sparked more than 20 tornado sightings across multiple Midwest states within the last 24 hours.

One Illinois resident was killed from a twister. Another man was killed in Missouri after forceful winds threw cars from the highway. A third victim was killed by storms in Tennessee.

Now, crews are trying their best to clean up the mess left behind.

More storms are expected to hit the East Coast Wednesday afternoon, from Atlanta to New York.