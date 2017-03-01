Public Comment Extended For Nestle Water Pumping In Osceola Co.

Concerned about Nestle's application to draw more water for its wells in Northern Michigan?

The DEQ is giving you more time to you voice your concerns.

The Michigan DEQ is extending its window for public comment until April 21.

You can send your comments in by mail or email.

It's also hosting a public information session April 12 at Ferris State University.

Nestle Waters wants to increase its draw of water from a well in Evart to 400 gallons of water per minute, up from 250.

The plans have many concerned about the environmental impact, but Nestle maintains it's dedicated to preserving local water sources.

You can email comments to deq-eh@michigan.gov or mail them to:

MDEQ, Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance Division

Environmental Health Section

P.O. Box 30421

Lansing, Michigan 48909-7741