Detroit Man To Be Sentenced For Killing Children, Stepchildren

In this update, an ex-convict is facing sentencing Wednesday for killing his two young children and stepchildren in Detroit.

It's a story we first brought to you in September.

Gregory Green is due in Wayne County Circuit Court Wednesday.

In February, he pleaded guilty to second degree murder for poisoning his 4- and 5-year-old with carbon monoxide and then shooting and killing his 19- and 17-year-old stepchildren.

Faith Green, his wife and mother to all four children, was shot and slashed.

She survived.

A sentencing agreement calls for Wayne Green to serve 45 to 100 years in prison.

He previously spent 16 years in prison for killing his first wife who was pregnant.