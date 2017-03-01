Special Report: A Medical Mission

Here in the United States, we don't think twice about seeing a doctor when something is wrong.

But that's not the case in other parts of the world.

That's what inspired a local group of medical professionals to make a trip to Guatemala.

In this special report, 9&10’s Courtney Hunter explains how this mission is changing lives both at home and abroad.

“Well I've wanted to do this for 29 years,” says Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Groseclose.

Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Groseclose is one of 5 physicians, and roughly 20 other hospital staff members and volunteers who hopped a plane, on mission to help others.

“We flew into Guatemala and then we stayed in Antiqua and then we went into Coyolate, where they don't have running water, hit or miss on things like electricity," says Dr. Christine Nefcy, Chief Medical Officer for Munson Healthcare. "They don't have access to medical care."

A stark contrast to what we are used to here at home, the group left the United States packed and prepared as well as they could be to set up a clinic.

“Whole suitcases full of vitamins as an example, old hospital gowns that had holes in them that we were just gonna throw away, we took those with us and donated them to the local hospital there,” says Dr. Nefcy. “We brought a lot of our own stuff to do things like you know listen to lungs, look in ears and eyes and those kinds of things, antibiotics, skin creams.”

Not sure what to expect, they spent a week treating everything from children with parasites and burn victims, to helping pregnant mothers and passing out vitamins and toothbrushes.

Dr. Christine Nefcy says the Guatemalan lifestyle presents some unique respiratory issues.

“Yeah so a lot of the women there do the majority of the cooking, and I should say the girls as well, and it's all done over an open fire and often that's done in their dwelling or their shelter,” says Dr. Nefcy. “So they're exposed to cooking, fire, smoke, constantly and so Guatemala is one of the few places in the world where women actually have a shorter lifespan than the men do and the theory around that is that a lot of that has to do with this chronic exposure to fire smoke.”

Among the many patients this crew saw, one in particular caught the eye of Dr. Groseclose.

“Well Victor is pastor at one of the evangelical churches in the community down there that we helped serve and he was walking around with crutches and he had obviously an amputation,” says Dr. Groseclose. “And I went up to him and through a translator I said what happened to your leg? And he said he was in an auto accident years ago and they amputated his leg. I just simply asked him, have you ever had a fake leg? A prosthesis? And he looked at me sort of funny, like he didn't even understand what I was talking about. But I thought what if this guy had a prosthesis, what if we could get him something?”

So, Dr. Groseclose took some photos, a few measurements and plans to return to Guatemala with a prosthetic leg.

“He was, I mean I was surprised, he was overwhelmed,” says Dr. Groseclose. “He was like ‘Are you kidding me? You can do this?’ Things that I think we take for granted, that we can just walk into a dr.'s office and get a RX, and go down to the orthotics or brace shop and purchase it. That's totally out of their reach. They have no concept that that's possible.”

And it's these eye-opening experiences that are not just changing the lives of people like victor

“You know it's just profoundly moving to be able to make that kind of difference both as a human and as a physician,” says Dr. Nefcy.

“I think as Americans we can learn a lot about not only what we have, but what's important,” adds Dr. Groseclose. “You know, your family needs to come first, and I think that if we did that instead of chasing dollars or doing things that Americans tend to do, I think we might be better as a society.”

Dr. Groseclose says he plans to return to Guatemala with Victor's prosthetic leg in October.

And Northern Michigan's News Leader plans continue following their touching story.