MTM On The Road: March is American Red Cross Month

Responsible for 40 percent of the nation's blood products, the American Red Cross is on a critical mission to alleviate human suffering at home and abroad. It's American Red Cross Month! Last week, we saw the organization in action at a local high school blood drive in Gaylord. Interested in donating or hosting a drive at your workplace or community center? Read up here!