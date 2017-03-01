MeTV Launches In Northern Michigan

MeTV, Memorable Entertainment Television, America's #1 All Classic TV network is launching Wednesday right here in Northern Michigan.

MeTV is now on Channel 32.2.

Viewers will still be able to watch 9&10 News on Channel 9 or on our free NMI News TV app.

The line-up includes some of the most beloved television programs ever produced like “The Odd Couple,” “The Honeymooners,” “Cheers,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and much more

Starting Wednesday, the channel is available in several Northern Michigan Counties including: