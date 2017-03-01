Benzie Co. Sheriff’s Office Investing Jeep Found Burned With Parts Missing

The Benzie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the burning and theft of a Jeep.

Deputies say it happened between 10 p.m. Saturday night and noon on Monday.

The owner of the Jeep Grand Cherokee says she was out two-tracking near Turtle Lake in Inland Township when the Jeep broke down.

She parked it on state land, returned Monday afternoon to find the Jeep rolled on its side, burned and missing several parts.

Deputies say the Jeep is a total loss and they are investigating several leads.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Benzie County Sheriff's Office at (231)882-4484.