Healthy Living: Grandparents Get Geeky - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Grandparents Get Geeky

Posted: Updated:

Kids today have access to more technology than ever.

Social media and interactive games allow them to constantly connect with their friends, but the online frenzy can leave grandparents feeling out of the loop.

In today's Healthy Living, Katie Boomgaard tells seniors what they need to know to bond with their grandkids. 

The American Grandparents Association website, offers various resources for helping seniors understand technology.