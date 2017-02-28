Emmet County Road Commission Reacts To Winter Warm Up

The calm before the next storm, road commissions taking a look at their inventory.

With the winter warm-ups, some find themselves with extra sand and salt.

"This winter is actually wonderful for us, because we are used to these heavy snows in the last couple years so this is a break for us," said Brian Gutowski.

Mother Nature, taking it easy on the Emmet County Road Commission with the unseasonable bursts of warmer weather. It's letting them use less material on the roads.

"Even though we had a fairly normal winter for snow fall with the little warm ups we've had we've been able to cut back," Brian said.

The salt is just one of the materials road crews across Northern Michigan use to keep you safe on the roads. And as you can see right now the Emmet County Road Commission has a lot of leftover salt with winter on its way out.

"We can look at the forecast a little bit in advance so we didn't have to put as much salt on when we knew there was going to be a warming trend so we have saved quite a bit," Brian said.

With the extra materials and money, the Emmet County Road Commission can now look at putting more work into their main roads.

"We haven't had a chance to work on those in the past four or five years so with the new gas tax money coming in we are going to be spending a lot of money fixing up the roads over the next 3 or 4 years," said Brian.

And thanks to Mother Nature, Brian won't have to worry when he heads in to a public meeting in April going over how their winter went.

"I'm actually looking forward to it now, because I have a feeling we are going to have a couple extra dollars and the townships will be interested in hearing it," Brian said.