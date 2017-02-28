Local Political Leaders React To President Trump's Address to Congress

Local Democratic and Republican leaders were watching President Trump’s joint address to Congress, and say they're ready to see more details of President Trump's plans.

Continuing our team coverage, 9&10's Megan Atwood heard their thoughts on Tuesday night’s speech.

“He’s not at a campaign rally anymore, he's already the president so enough about winning the election. This isn't a base event that he holds as a rally,” says Randy Bishop, chairman for the Antrim County Republican Party.

In the address to Congress, the president saying, he hopes to open a new chapter for America, creating more jobs. But it's the unity and strength he also talked about that local republicans say will be crucial in coming months.

“It is a little bit of tradition, but I think for him it’s important because I think he is going to need bipartisan support on a lot of the things he wants to do, especially like the trillion dollar infrastructure plan,” Bishop goes on to say. He continues, “By them working together on that particular bill, it might lend to them having a relationship together so they can work on some of the other stuff.”

Democrats note how important the Trump Administration's changes to immigration and health care will be.

“His commitment once again to repealing the affordable care act, yet we heard during last year during the campaigns that his commitment was to repeal it on day one. Which didn't happen and we are still waiting to hear details of the plan,” says Chris Cracchiolo, chair for the Grand Traverse County Democratic Party.

Both local political groups agree on one thing: While there were some principles laid out Tuesday night, they wanted to hear more details.

Randy Bishop says, “It’s time for them to start talking about the nuts and bolts. This is the bill we are going to introduce for this, this is the bill we are going to introduce for that.”

“I think, as we say the devil is in the details. I think it would be important for him to tell the truth and his plans and make it so people understand,” says Chris Cracchiolo.