As Ice and Snow Melt, Michigan State Police Warn of One-Pot Meth Labs

With recent melting, police want you to keep an eye out for what may emerge from under melting snow banks.

Michigan State Police say it's important people know what to do if they find a one-pot meth lab.

Sometimes they're hidden beneath the snow and ice, near roads, where users may dump them.

Typically in bottles with burnt edges.

MSP says the chemicals in these labs can be dangerous.

“If you legitimately think you've found a one-pot, don't get near it. The chemicals in them are very corrosive and can cause problems to your lungs and they can be explosive so if you think you've identified a one-pot you should just call 911 and they will send a police officer out,” says Michigan State Police Sergeant Mike Bush.

Michigan State Police Traverse City Post says they haven't seen any one-pot meth labs recently, but want people to be aware.