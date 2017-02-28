New Moomers Homemade Ice Cream Flavor Inspired By The Accidentals

One of Moomers Homemade Ice Cream's newest flavors embodies some of what makes Traverse City so special.

It's called The Accidentals Michigan and Again, inspired by the local band and their song.

The band mentioned in a recent interview that Moomers Homemade Ice Cream is what they missed most from Traverse City while on tour.

Since then, Moomers and The Accidentals came together to come up with a flavor that features blueberries and local Herkner's cherry toppings.

Sav Buist, one third of The Accidentals says, “they always have a new flavor come out every year which represents some sort of thing, it’s kind of an unspoken thing that we all know and love about Traverse City it's cool that we're part of that club now.”

You can try the new flavor Friday March 3 when Moomers opens for the season and it will only be available this month.