Traverse City Soldier Flies American Flag in Afghanistan in Honor of Son's School

An American flag flown in Afghanistan has a new home – Silver Lake Elementary School.

Sgt. Kevin Kniffin has been serving in Kabul, Afghanistan for the last six months.

On September 11, 2016 he flew an American flag in honor of his son’s school.

Now he hopes the flag will teach students about the historic day.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson spoke with Sgt. Kniffin and his son about the patriotic gesture.

“In my 24 years of education this is the greatest honor.”

Silver Lake Elementary School received a special, patriotic gift last week.

“I just want to thank you so much for that amazing surprise,” says Angela Camp, Silver Lake Elementary School Principal. “It is like unbelievable. So thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

An American Flag, flown in Afghanistan by Sgt. Kevin Kniffin, in honor of Silver Lake Elementary School.

“I really appreciate it and I am very honored to have my dad in the Army,” says Preston Kniffin.

Sgt. Kniffin’s son Preston is in fifth grade.

He says having the American flag at the school helps students understand why his dad is serving overseas.

“It will remind other kids from other generations that there are people out there that served for wars,” Preston says. “Without them we wouldn't be protected and we'd be vulnerable to all the dangerous stuff out there so I take it as a real good thing that there's people serving.”

Sgt. Kniffin hopes the flag will be used as an educational tool.

“They can ask their teachers what the significance of it is, maybe ask about Afghanistan, what's going on in Afghanistan,” says Sgt. Kevin Kniffin. “It's a good conversation piece. Something to get the kids thinking and another reason to not forget when we still have soldiers over here.”

To make the service and sacrifices made by Sgt. Kniffin, and so many other men and women are never forgotten, Silver Lake is proudly displaying this flag right as you walk into the school.

“We really want to display this in the most public area of the school,” says Camp. “We have chosen an area that is very prominent and special and public so that the memory of 9/11 can live on.”

“He's a real hero to me and every day, most of the time, I thank him for being in the Army,” Preston says.

Sgt. Kniffin is expected to return home to Traverse City in May.

Principal Camp says they plan on honoring him at a TCAPS school board meeting.