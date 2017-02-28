Mount Pleasant Working to Light Up Crosswalks Near Elementary Schools

The city of Mount Pleasant is working to light up crosswalks, a project they say will help protect kids.

The city approved the project Monday night and is ready to get to work.

Just last fall a crossing guard at Sacred Heart in Mount Pleasant was hit by a car while on the job.

He was okay, but since then, the city has been working to improve lighting so that drivers can see better where people cross.

9&10’s Taylor Jones went to find out how this will improve safety for Mount Pleasant kids.

After a cross guard was hit by a car last fall, the city of Mount Pleasant is working to brighten up cross walks near Mount Pleasant elementary schools.

“What was decided upon, was what we could do to look at some lighting improvements, to make the area brighter and more visible for drivers to see the kids crossing in that area,” says Stacie Tewari, City Engineer.

The city is working with Consumer’s Energy to put in L.E.D lighting at eight crossing guard intersections near all elementary schools in Mount Pleasant. Cross guards say it's needed because of dangerous drivers.

“I have to think about my own safety and then there's kids at the same time because there are people running this red lights almost every day and it’s all ages. There's times especially during when the times change, sometimes it's really dark in the mornings and then there's foggy days,” says Mary Irvine, cross guard.

The city will pay for the 19 thousand dollar project with street lighting funds, and hope to have it finished in the next couple of months.

“I'm really excited because we walk to school a lot and just think it's a lot safer for our kids to have lights because it can be kind of foggy on some days and we do need the lights to walk across the street safely,” says Ellen Wehrman, mother of elementary student.

The city also is applying for a grant for blinking L.E.D lights that they say will add to the project.