Emmet County Man Apologizes for Starting Fire at Boyne Highlands, Victims React

In court for David Soltysiak's sentencing, an Emmet County judge noted that between guests, workers and others -- the fire at Boyne Highlands Resort impacted more than 150 people.

Fourteen of them were hurt that night.

Some of the resort is still closed because of damage.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik take us into the courtroom for reaction from victims and David Soltysiak's apology.

"Obviously it's traumatic watching the flames," a victim Jeff Johnson said. "Still surreal to think about it."

Jeff Johnson was staying at Boyne Highlands Resort the night of the fire.

He and coworkers from all over the state were there for their holiday party.

Months later, he's reliving what happened after that in the very early morning of December 11.

"Saw a couple of flames and then obviously by then security was alerting everyone to get out of the building as fast they could," Johnson said.

Jeff says in all of the chaos he was one of a few people first responders hadn't accounted for.

"That was a little bit of a scary situation given that they were alerting my family that I was not present during the original count," Johnson said.

David Soltysiak apologized for putting so many people through the traumatic situation.

"I had family and friends both in the hotel and I would never knowingly put them or anyone else in harms way," Soltysiak said.

He says he does not remember what happened.

"Although I'm ready to take full responsibility for my actions that night, the person who started that fire was not me," Soltysiak said.

The people who lived through the fire will never forget and now Soltysiak will spend years paying for what he did.

"I'm not asking for mercy and I'm not asking for forgiveness because I honestly don't know or think that I deserve either," Soltysiak said.

"I hate to see what happened to the community as a whole, but you hope he gets the help that he needs and rehabilitated," Johnson said. "At the same time, he deserves the punishment."

Exactly how much money Soltysiak's restitution will be has yet to be determined.