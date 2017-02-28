Traverse City Parking Services, Police Warn About E-mail Scam

Traverse City police and parking services are warning people about a scam.

Traverse City Parking Services say a woman contacted them after getting a suspicious e-mail saying she owed money for a parking ticket.

The e-mail included a link to pay the citation, and if she didn’t, she’d go to court.

She contacted Traverse City Parking Services who said the e-mail did not come from them.

They also notified Traverse City police.

Parking services says they never send out e-mails regarding parking tickets.

“We only notify folks via mail, via traditional mail, so we do not use email for tickets or owing money,” says Rob Bacigalupi, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority. “So if you get anything that looks from us via email that says that you owe money, it's not from us.”

If you’ve received any suspicious e-mails that appear to be from Traverse City Parking Services, contact their office or Traverse City police.